TreVeyon Henderson questionable, Kayshon Boutte out for Patriots

The Patriots may have running back TreVeyon Henderson in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Henderson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens, but has made enough progress in the concussion protocol to be listed as questionable for this weekend. The news was not as positive for a couple of other players who suffered head injuries against Baltimore.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and left guard Jared Wilson have both been ruled out for this week. Both players will try to get cleared for Week 18, but the Patriots may wind up resting players against the Dolphins if they clinch the AFC East title this weekend. A win and a Bills loss would make that happen.

Defensive lineman Milton Williams (ankle), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) have also been ruled out. Wide receiver Pop Douglas (hamstring) joins Henderson with a questionable designation.