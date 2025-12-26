 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TreVeyon Henderson questionable, Kayshon Boutte out for Patriots

  
Published December 26, 2025 02:08 PM

The Patriots may have running back TreVeyon Henderson in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Henderson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens, but has made enough progress in the concussion protocol to be listed as questionable for this weekend. The news was not as positive for a couple of other players who suffered head injuries against Baltimore.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and left guard Jared Wilson have both been ruled out for this week. Both players will try to get cleared for Week 18, but the Patriots may wind up resting players against the Dolphins if they clinch the AFC East title this weekend. A win and a Bills loss would make that happen.

Defensive lineman Milton Williams (ankle), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) have also been ruled out. Wide receiver Pop Douglas (hamstring) joins Henderson with a questionable designation.