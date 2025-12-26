Nahshon Wright questionable for Bears, Rome Odunze remains out

The Bears practiced without cornerback Nahshon Wright on Friday and they’ll make a call on his availability against the 49ers closer to Sunday night’s kickoff.

Wright has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. He has a hamstring injury as well as an illness that limited him in practice before keeping him on the sideline for all of Friday’s session.

While the Bears will wait to see if Wright can go, they are certain about wide receiver Rome Odunze’s status. Odunze has been ruled out with a foot injury.

It will be the fourth straight game that Odunze misses for the Bears, but head coach Ben Johnson said this week that he expects Odunze back at some point this season.

The Bears can guarantee that Odunze has a chance to play in a home playoff game by beating the 49ers. They’ll also clinch the NFC North if the Packers lose to the Ravens on Saturday.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) has also been ruled out. Defensive back Josh Blackwell (illness), linebacker T.J. Edwards (glute), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), and offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot) are listed as questionable.