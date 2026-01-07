Bills place DT Jordan Phillips on IR, sign QB Shane Buechele to practice squad

The Bills made several roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their wild-card game this weekend.

They placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.

Phillips injured his right ankle in Week 15 against the Patriots and missed two games before returning to log 18 defensive snaps against the Jets in Week 18. The move ends his season after 11 games, nine tackles, a sack and a pass defensed.

The Bills signed cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

In three games this season, Jackson totaled three tackles.

The Bills will need Jackson against Jacksonville as they have ruled out Maxwell Harrison, who injured his ankle in Week 18 against the Jets.

The Bills also announced they have signed quarterback Shane Buechele and cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad. Buechele rejoins the Bills after being released by the Chiefs.