Browns to interview OC Tommy Rees for head coach on Thursday

Could Cleveland’s next head coach come from inside its building?

There’s a possibility with one of the club’s young assistants.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns will interview offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Rees, 33, was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason after spending 2024 as Cleveland’s tight ends coach. Rees was previously at Alabama as the program’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in its last year under Nick Saban. He was also his Alma Mater Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2020-2022.

Rees generated some interest at the college level for head coaching vacancies in the last few months, with Penn State and Michigan reportedly interviewing him.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about the possibility of Rees being a candidate for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Monday.

“Tommy, he’s a very talented young coordinator,” Berry said. “He’s held in very high regard, not just in college football, but across the NFL. But again, those are discussions that we have to continue to have.”

Cleveland has also reportedly requested interviews with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde.