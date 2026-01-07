Alabama QB Ty Simpson enters the 2026 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is turning pro.

Simpson informed the Alabama program today that he will enter the 2026 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The 23-year-old Simpson spent four years at Alabama but played only sparingly in his first three before becoming the starter in 2025. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes, with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, in a season that ended in a blowout loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff.

At one point during the season, Simpson was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. More recently, his stock has fallen in the eyes of most observers, and he’s now considered a step below Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. But Simpson is a talented passer, and now he’ll hope NFL teams evaluate him as a first-round talent.