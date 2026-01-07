 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alabama QB Ty Simpson enters the 2026 NFL draft

  
Published January 7, 2026 11:00 AM

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is turning pro.

Simpson informed the Alabama program today that he will enter the 2026 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The 23-year-old Simpson spent four years at Alabama but played only sparingly in his first three before becoming the starter in 2025. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes, with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, in a season that ended in a blowout loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff.

At one point during the season, Simpson was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. More recently, his stock has fallen in the eyes of most observers, and he’s now considered a step below Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. But Simpson is a talented passer, and now he’ll hope NFL teams evaluate him as a first-round talent.