Report: Browns request to interview Bengals OC Dan Pitcher

The Browns have requested to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for the head coaching vacancy, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde are also interviewing.

The Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5.

Pitcher has served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons. It is his first coordinator job.

He began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Bengals in 2016, earned a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Pitcher was a scout for the Colts for four seasons before joining the Cincinnati coaching staff.