Monday Night Football: Steelers beat Dolphins, 28-15

Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith had big games against their former team, and the Steelers won their 23rd consecutive home game on Monday Night Football.

On a cold night at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers froze out the Dolphins 28-15.

The Steelers (8-6) maintained their one-game lead over the Ravens, while the Dolphins (6-8) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Two former Dolphins played key roles on Monday night, with tight end Jonnu Smith running 14 yards for a touchdown on a tight end toss sweep and defensive back Jalen Ramsey totaling six tackles and a sack. The Dolphins traded Smith and Ramsey for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks. Fitzpatrick had six tackles, including one for loss.

The Steelers punted on their first three possessions before scoring touchdowns on four consecutive drives — one to end the first half and the first three of the second half — to take a 28-3 lead.

Tight end Darren Waller scored two late touchdowns for the Dolphins on catches of 6 and 13 yards to make the final score more respectable than it was.

The Steelers outgained the Dolphins 336 to 285.

Tight end Connor Heyward had the Steelers’ other touchdown on a 1-yard run on the Steelers’ version of the tush push.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 22-of-28 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. De’Von Achane had 12 carries for 60 yards and six catches for 67 yards, while Waller had seven catches for 66 yards.

The Steelers haven’t lost a Monday night home game since 1991, and the Dolphins still have won only two games ever when the game-time temperature is under 20 degrees.