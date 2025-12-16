Jets will be releasing Allen Lazard

Another veteran receiver will soon be available for a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

Or, in theory, any other team.

Allen Lazard has requested his release from the Jets, we’re told. And the Jets will be granting it.

Lazard first will be exposed to waivers. At a base salary of $1.75 million, the prorated value for the final three weeks will be $291,667. The team that successfully claims him, if any, will pick up that responsibility.

In 10 games this season, Lazard has caught 10 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Jets persuaded him to redo his contract and stick around for 2025, despite the departure of Rodgers. Now that it’s over for the Jets (and has been), Lazard gets a shot at a fresh start.

Lazard originally signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets in 2023, the same year Rodgers arrived. Whether Rodgers pushes for Lazard in Pittsburgh remains to be seen.

On Monday night, Rodgers connected with former Packers teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 19-yard touchdown, in Valdes-Scantling’s first appearance with the Steelers.

As the Steelers make their final push for the playoffs, Rodgers may be more comfortable having receivers with whom he’s more familiar. Lazard is one of the players on that very short list.