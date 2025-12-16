 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets will be releasing Allen Lazard

  
Published December 16, 2025 10:36 AM

Another veteran receiver will soon be available for a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

Or, in theory, any other team.

Allen Lazard has requested his release from the Jets, we’re told. And the Jets will be granting it.

Lazard first will be exposed to waivers. At a base salary of $1.75 million, the prorated value for the final three weeks will be $291,667. The team that successfully claims him, if any, will pick up that responsibility.

In 10 games this season, Lazard has caught 10 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Jets persuaded him to redo his contract and stick around for 2025, despite the departure of Rodgers. Now that it’s over for the Jets (and has been), Lazard gets a shot at a fresh start.

Lazard originally signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets in 2023, the same year Rodgers arrived. Whether Rodgers pushes for Lazard in Pittsburgh remains to be seen.

On Monday night, Rodgers connected with former Packers teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 19-yard touchdown, in Valdes-Scantling’s first appearance with the Steelers.

As the Steelers make their final push for the playoffs, Rodgers may be more comfortable having receivers with whom he’s more familiar. Lazard is one of the players on that very short list.