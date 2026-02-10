Deshaun Watson’s offseason work has begun as he seeks starting job

The Browns may . . . or may not have their franchise quarterback on their roster.

New coach Todd Monken acknowledged the day he was hired that he is “intrigued” by three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Monken also said he is as excited to work with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and any other quarterback the team acquires.

Watson, 30, and Monken have communicated and are “eager” to work together once the offseason program begins in April, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Watson began working with his private trainer in South Florida on Monday and will start his throwing program on Wednesday with private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery, per Cabot. Some of the Browns’ receivers could join him.

Doctors fully cleared Watson for football activity in November, and he will have no restrictions this offseason.

Watson has an $80 million cap hit for 2026 in the final year of his five-year, fully guaranteed contract.

He spent the entire 2025 season rehabbing a twice-torn Achilles at the team facility. Watson has not played more than seven games in any of his four seasons and has played a total of 19 games, throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Monken told Nathan Zegura of the team website that the Browns will explore all options for their franchise quarterback.

“I’m excited to get started with the guys that we have in the room now, and then looking to add to that possibly,” Monken told Zegura. “You’ve got to have a quarterback to give yourself a chance to win in this league. We know that. You also have to have good players around them to really get it going. So I’m excited about Shedeur, Deshaun, Dillon and who else we might add to that in terms of competition to really have this offense take off.”