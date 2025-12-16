Jason Myers on pace to break David Akers’ record for field goals in a season

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers made six field goals, including the 56-yard game-winner with 18 seconds remaining, in Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Colts. And he’s now on pace to kick more field goals in a season than any kicker, ever.

The all-time record for field goals in a season is 44, set by David Akers of the 49ers in 2011. Myers had made 37 field goals so far this season, putting him on pace to finish the season with 45.

Overall, Myers is 37-for-42 on field goals this season, a success rate of 88.1 percent, with a long field goal of 57 yards. He’s also 42-for-42 on extra points.

If there’s a concern in Seattle, it’s that Myers is kicking too many field goals and not enough extra points. The Seahawks are a good team but they’ve been below-average in the red zone, ranking 18th in the NFL by scoring touchdowns on only 57.4 percent of their red zone appearances. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has also been quick to settle for field goals: The Seahawks have only gone for it on fourth down 10 times this season, the fewest in the NFL.

But while settling for field goals isn’t always a good thing, it is a good thing to have a kicker you’re confident can make them. And the Seahawks have that in Myers.