Jonathan Gannon: We are at a dip right now, but I believe in our team

The Cardinals lost for the 11th time in 12 games on Sunday and Jonathan Gannon is now 15-33 as the team’s head coach, but neither of those things are dimming Gannon’s confidence about his future in Arizona.

Gannon said on Monday that his focus is mainly on the team’s remaining games, but that he’s also asking “what do I have to look at with a critical eye and change” in order to have better results in the future. He passed on the opportunity to make a “pitch” for why the team should bring him back to make those changes, but he was adamant that he thinks he and the team are still on the right path.

“I believe in myself and I believe in our team,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “We are at a dip right now. We’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us and we will get out of the dip.”

It remains to be seen if Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has the same level of belief in Gannon’s approach to the job, but neither the blowout losses in the last two games nor the team’s overall record since Gannon’s arrival does much to support the notion that the pieces are in place for a major turnaround in the near future.