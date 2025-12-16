Mike McDaniel “supremely disappointed” after Dolphins lose and fall out of playoff race

The Dolphins were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with Monday night’s loss in Pittsburgh, which means the questions about head coach Mike McDaniel’s future in Miami will only get louder. McDaniel acknowledged after the game that his team wasn’t good enough.

“I’m supremely disappointed at the outcome,” McDaniel said. “Flat out, their team was better than our team.”

Although the two focal points with the disappointing season in Miami are McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel said there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“Everybody has to do better,” McDaniel said. “You have to coach better. Passing, a lot of times, people squarely put all the focus on the quarterback. Several times tonight, he was about to make the right read, and we had our [receiver] fall over. It’s been a multitude of things. It has to be better for us to be able to win games when you’re not owning time of possession or controlling the game on the ground. That limits you a ton. So it’s not up to standard.”

It’s been a disappointing season for the Dolphins, and one that raised real questions about whether McDaniel and Tagovailoa are the future of the franchise.