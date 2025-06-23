Anthony Richardson says his shoulder is ready to go for training camp

Anthony Richardson offered a positive update on his sore shoulder.

The Colts quarterback said over the weekend that he is ready to participate in the start of training camp.

The team reports July 22.

“I’m all good,” Richardson told Zach Goodall of 247 Sports while at community events in Gainesville, Florida. “Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped. I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again.”

Earlier this month, Colts coach Shane Steichen would not provide a firm timetable for Richardson’s return after the quarterback’s right shoulder kept him sidelined for organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.

Richardson underwent surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder his rookie season. He experienced soreness in the throwing shoulder during the offseason program and traveled to Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Richardson’s surgery in 2023.

Rest was prescribed for Richardson’s recovery.

