 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson remains on track to return during training camp

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:25 PM

The prognosis remains the same for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson after he received a second opinion on his shoulder.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday that Richardson traveled to Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the quarterback’s shoulder surgery in 2023. At this point, Richardson still just needs rest and is expected to return at some point during training camp.

Richardson had surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder after suffering an injury during his rookie season. Steichen noted last week that Richardson had reported soreness in the throwing shoulder during the offseason program.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones to be the Colts’ starter to open the season. With Richardson currently unable to participate, Jones has an opportunity to begin to separate himself in the battle between the two former first-round picks.