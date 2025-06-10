Anthony Richardson remains on track to return during training camp

The prognosis remains the same for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson after he received a second opinion on his shoulder.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday that Richardson traveled to Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the quarterback’s shoulder surgery in 2023. At this point, Richardson still just needs rest and is expected to return at some point during training camp.

Richardson had surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder after suffering an injury during his rookie season. Steichen noted last week that Richardson had reported soreness in the throwing shoulder during the offseason program.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones to be the Colts’ starter to open the season. With Richardson currently unable to participate, Jones has an opportunity to begin to separate himself in the battle between the two former first-round picks.