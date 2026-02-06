 Skip navigation
Drake Maye remained a full practice participant Thursday

  
Published February 5, 2026 09:02 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye remained a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m not trying to lie to you guys when I say I’m feeling great,” Maye said earlier in the day. “I’m feeling great, and looking forward to getting out there today. Another day of practice, we got one tomorrow, and feeling pretty good.”
has pronounced his right shoulder as “good” all week. The team’s injury report confirms that.

Maye was limited on two reports last week, one of which was an estimate, and then sat out Friday with an illness. That led the Patriots to list him as questionable to play in a hypothetical game over the off weekend.

Linebacker Harold Landry (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

But linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) returned to practice as a limited participant after sitting out on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) was a full participant again.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses had a load management day.