Travis Kelce needs two catches to pass Terrell Owens for eighth on all-time list

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may or may not be retiring at some point after Sunday’s 2025 finale at the Raiders. Whether Kelce calls it quits or not, the future Hall of Famer is close to passing a current Hall of Famer on the all-time reception list.

Kelce has 1,077 career catches. Terrell Owens has 1,078. With two on Sunday, Kelce will take over the eighth spot in the record books.

Kelce will need to have a monster day to finish at No. 7, unless he decides to play another year. Hall of Famer Tim Brown has 1,094. Which means Kelce would need to have 18 catches in Las Vegas (not likely) to pass Brown.

All players ahead of Kelce on the all-time reception list are in Canton, with the exception of tight end Jason Witten, who finished his career in 2020 with the Raiders and who is a finalist for enshrinement this year, and Larry Fitzgerald, who also retired after 2020 and also is a finalist for the next class.

Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has the most receptions for a tight end, with 1,325. He’s third all time, behind Fitzgerald (1,432) and Jerry Rice (1,549).