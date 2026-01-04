 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce needs two catches to pass Terrell Owens for eighth on all-time list

  
Published January 3, 2026 11:14 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may or may not be retiring at some point after Sunday’s 2025 finale at the Raiders. Whether Kelce calls it quits or not, the future Hall of Famer is close to passing a current Hall of Famer on the all-time reception list.

Kelce has 1,077 career catches. Terrell Owens has 1,078. With two on Sunday, Kelce will take over the eighth spot in the record books.

Kelce will need to have a monster day to finish at No. 7, unless he decides to play another year. Hall of Famer Tim Brown has 1,094. Which means Kelce would need to have 18 catches in Las Vegas (not likely) to pass Brown.

All players ahead of Kelce on the all-time reception list are in Canton, with the exception of tight end Jason Witten, who finished his career in 2020 with the Raiders and who is a finalist for enshrinement this year, and Larry Fitzgerald, who also retired after 2020 and also is a finalist for the next class.

Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has the most receptions for a tight end, with 1,325. He’s third all time, behind Fitzgerald (1,432) and Jerry Rice (1,549).