Brock Purdy shaken up on 49ers’ last offensive play in loss to Seahawks

Brock Purdy had a potentially tough end to what was already a rough night.

On San Francisco’s last offensive play of the club’s 13-3 loss to the Seahawks on Saturday night, Purdy was hit hard by a pair of Seattle defenders on a final incomplete pass.

Purdy took a helmet to the back, though it wasn’t flagged.

The quarterback stayed on the ground for a bit before he was able to walk off under his own power. The ESPN broadcast showed Purdy going into the sideline medical tent to be examined.

Purdy had previously injured his thumb, as he was bleeding just before the last play.

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Purdy was able to jog to the locker room after the contest and seemed to be OK.

San Francisco’s offense managed just nine first downs in the game. Purdy finished the contest 19-of-27 for 127 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.