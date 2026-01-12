Gabe Davis set for MRI, appears unlikely to return during the playoffs

The Bills appear likely to be without wide receiver Gabe Davis for the rest of the playoffs.

Davis was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, and today he’s set for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davis’s knee is so swollen that it was difficult for the team’s medical staff to even get a proper evaluation of the injury, and it doesn’t look good for the rest of the playoffs.

The Bills’ depleted wide receiver corps will likely be led by Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman for the rest of the postseason.