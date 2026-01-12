 Skip navigation
What does Packers' loss mean for LaFleur?
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
Patriots' physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?

Report: Packers are expected to work on deal to retain Matt LaFleur

  
Published January 12, 2026 08:57 AM

The Packers blew a huge lead in Chicago on Saturday night, but it doesn’t look like that will cost head coach Matt LaFleur his job.

LaFleur said on Sunday afternoon that he expected to meet with Packers CEO Ed Policy soon to discuss his future with the franchise. The 2026 season is the final one on LaFleur’s current contract and Policy said last June that he is “generally opposed” to having coaches working on the final year of contracts.

Avoiding that would leave an extension or a parting of the ways as the two options to move forward. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Monday morning that the Packers are expected to go the extension route and are going to try to work out a deal to retain LaFleur in the coming days.

LaFleur has gone 76-40-1 over seven seasons as the Packers’ head coach. The team has gone 3-6 in the playoffs, including first-round losses in the last two years.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst is also heading into the final year of his contract, so the Packers may be hammering out multiple deals in the near future.