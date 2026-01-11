Matt LaFleur says he’ll meet with Ed Policy either Sunday or Monday to discuss future

After last night’s loss to the Bears, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding head coach Matt LaFleur’s future with the Packers.

As has been widely noted, LaFleur is about to enter the last year of his contract. That puts new team CEO Ed Policy in a position to make a choice about LaFleur, who has been the club’s head coach since 2019.

In his Sunday press conference, LaFleur continued to say that his job status is not his current focus before noting a meeting with Policy will come soon.

“We’re fresh off this loss. My sole focus is on our players, our team, and just trying to find ways to get better,” LaFleur said. “We talked briefly on the plane, and there’s going to be a time where we’re going to get together — either later tonight or tomorrow sometime.”

LaFleur was twice asked if he would be willing to coach next season on his current contract, and both times reiterated it wasn’t his focus. LaFleur did, however, positively characterize his relationship with Policy.

“He’s been great, he’s been super supportive,” LaFleur said. “Yeah, I can’t say enough great things about him.”

After seven seasons, LaFleur’s accumulated a 76-40-1 record in the regular season with a 3-6 postseason record. Is LaFleur still the man to get the Packers over the top?

“I don’t think those are questions for me,” LaFleur said. “Like I said, I think my sole focus is just trying to find solutions to some of our issues and why things went awry yesterday. It’s disappointing. I’m as disappointed, obviously, as all you guys, as our fans, as everybody in our organization because we had plenty of opportunities to slam the door shut and we didn’t get it done.”

And LaFleur is still planning on being Green Bay’s head coach in 2026, telling reporters “of course” he wants to continue in his job.

“This is one of one,” LaFleur said. “I love this place. I love the people. As much as you guys drive me nuts sometimes, I love you guys. I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization.

“I mean, this is a unique place. The community has been outstanding. I grew up in the midwest and it’s got the same type of vibe that I grew up [with] in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. So, people are just — unless you’re from here, you don’t understand, I think, how friendly everybody is. And it’s nice no matter who you are, you’re walking down the street, and people say hello to one another. I’ve lived other places, so I think this is a unique place, this is a special place. My kids love it here, my family loves it here.”

Still, LaFleur knows there are things he and the team as a whole need to do differently to reach more postseason success.

“I think we have to look at everything — from how we train, to how we practice,” LaFleur said. “These are conversations that I’ve already had with some of our people. And just trying to find, maybe, different ways to do things. But those are all the conversations that are ongoing right now — just taking all the data we have, comparing it to other teams, whatever it may be.”

We’ll see if LaFleur’s shot to do that will be with Green Bay or potentially elsewhere in 2026.