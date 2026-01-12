 Skip navigation
Kliff Kingsbury to interview with Ravens Monday

  
Published January 12, 2026 08:29 AM

Kliff Kingsbury is the next man up in the Ravens’ head coaching search.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kingsbury will interview with the team on Monday. Word of the Ravens’ interest in speaking to Kingsbury surfaced after John Harbaugh was fired last week and the Titans are also expected to interview the former Commanders offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury parted ways with the Commanders last week after spending two seasons as their coordinator. He spent the 2023 season at USC and was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2019-2022.

Kingsbury was 28-37-1 with the Cardinals and Arizona lost its only playoff game during his tenure. He was also 35-40 in six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech.