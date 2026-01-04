Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy is fine after stinger on final offensive play

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a rough night.

It ended with him lying on his back, surrounded by his offensive linemen, after an incompletion on fourth down with 1:51 left. Purdy appeared fine after the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his quarterback was not seriously injured.

Shanahan told reporters after the 13-3 loss that Purdy was diagnosed with a stinger but would have gone back in the game had the 49ers had another snap.

Purdy, who was 19-of-27 for 127 yards and an interception and took three sacks, previously experienced stingers two years ago.

Injuries to linebacker Tatum Bethune (groin) and Dee Winters (ankle) are more worrisome for the 49ers, who will play a wild-card game next week.

San Francisco (12-5) will be either the five seed or the six seed.