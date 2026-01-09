 Skip navigation
Report: Titans to interview Mike McDaniel for head coach next week

  
January 9, 2026

Mike McDaniel is beginning to line up interviews as he looks for his next stop.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Titans will interview McDaniel for their head coaching vacancy next Wednesday.

McDaniel was just fired by the Dolphins on Thursday after going 35-33 in the regular season from 2022-2025. He was also 0-2 in the postseason.

The Browns are also reportedly interested in speaking with McDaniel about their head coaching vacancy.

Tennessee has cast a wide net when it comes to candidates, with interviews scheduled with recently fired head coaches Kevin Stefanski and Raheem Morris as well as Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Among several others, the club has also put in a request to interview Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who previously served as Tennessee’s OC under former head coach Mike Vrabel.