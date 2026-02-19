Long-time Steelers S Mike Wagner dies at 76

Safety Mike Wagner, a member of the Steelers teams that won four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 76.

The Steelers announced Wagner’s passing on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most. successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement.

“Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family.”

An eleventh-round pick in 1971, Wagner played 10 years in the NFL, all with the Steelers. Wagner was a Pro Bowler in 1975 and 1976 and a second-team All-Pro in 1976.

Wagner played in 119 regular-season games, with 116 starts. He had 36 career interceptions.