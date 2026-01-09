CB Kamari Lassiter returns to practice; CB Derek Stingley a full participant

The Texans had four players out of Thursday’s practice. They got three of them back to practice on Friday.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) returned to limited work after missing Thursday’s session.

Lassiter played through his knee injury in the Week 16 win over the Chargers and sat out Sunday’s game against the Colts as a precaution. He said earlier this week he will play in Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) remained limited on Friday.

Running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle) was the only player out of practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique), safety Jaylen Reed (forearm), linebacker Jamal Hill (calf) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) were upgraded to full participants. All four were limited on Thursday.