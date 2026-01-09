LT Trent Williams, WR Ricky Pearsall are questionable for Sunday

The 49ers list seven players as questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Eagles.

Left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) are among those with the injury designation.

Williams returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday and remained limited on Friday. Pearsall did not practice all week.

Williams tweaked his hamstring early in the Week 17 game against the Bears, and Pearsall aggravated his PCL injury in the same game. Both missed the Week 18 game against the Seahawks for the NFC West title.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (hamstring), linebacker Luke Gifford (quad), cornerback Renardo Green (ankle), defensive end Keion White (groin/hamstring) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) also were limited. Green was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.

49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) returned to full participation on Friday and is good to go.