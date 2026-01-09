 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers add TE Jonnu Smith to the injury report

  
Published January 9, 2026 06:38 PM

The Steelers saw the return of running back Jaylen Warren, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He had full participation on Friday.

The team, though, added tight end Jonnu Smith to the injury report with a glute injury that limited him.

Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk returned to practice on Friday, with limited work. He remains on injured reserve as he works his way back from an ankle injury that has kept him out since Sept. 17.

Loudermilk, who was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round in 2021, has appeared in 60 games, starting seven of them. He has totaled 64 tackles, six passes defensed, a sack and a tackle for a loss.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), receiver Ben Skowronek (hand) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) remained full participants.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward again was limited with another load-management day.