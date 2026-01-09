Steelers add TE Jonnu Smith to the injury report

The Steelers saw the return of running back Jaylen Warren, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He had full participation on Friday.

The team, though, added tight end Jonnu Smith to the injury report with a glute injury that limited him.

Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk returned to practice on Friday, with limited work. He remains on injured reserve as he works his way back from an ankle injury that has kept him out since Sept. 17.

Loudermilk, who was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round in 2021, has appeared in 60 games, starting seven of them. He has totaled 64 tackles, six passes defensed, a sack and a tackle for a loss.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), receiver Ben Skowronek (hand) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) remained full participants.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward again was limited with another load-management day.