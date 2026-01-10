John Harbaugh plans 3 or 4 interviews with teams looking for head coaches

Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has heard from a lot of teams about their head coaching vacancies since being fired last week, but he isn’t planning to speak to all of them.

Harbaugh is expected to start interviewing with teams next week and he told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he is taking the weekend to narrow down the list of teams he is interested in meeting with about their openings. Harbaugh told Glazer that he expects that list to include three or four teams at the end of that process.

There’s no word about any teams that may have already made the cut and there’s a chance that there could be more openings once the first round of playoff games comes to an end with Monday’s game between the Steelers and the Texans.

Harbaugh’s plans will likely have a ripple effect on the entire head coaching cycle as teams that aren’t in the running for his services can move on while others wait to find out what Harbaugh’s next stop is going to be.