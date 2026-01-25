NFC Championship Game: OT Josh Jones is active, but OT Amari Kight is inactive for Seahawks

For the first two practice days of this week, the Seahawks didn’t have their top three left tackles. Starter Charles Cross (foot) practiced Friday and did not have an injury designation.

Cross will start in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.

The Seahawks’ backup offensive tackles, though, both had injury designations. Second-stringer Josh Jones, who was questionable with knee and ankle injuries, is active, but third-stringer Amari Kight Jr., who was doubtful with a knee injury, is inactive.

Cross missed three games with hamstring and knee injuries before returning to start in Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the 49ers. He played only 36 of 53 snaps before leaving with a foot injury. Jones started at left tackle for the three games Cross missed before his injury kept him inactive last week, and Kight finished Saturday’s game at left tackle after Cross was injured.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle), tight end Elijah Aarroyo (knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), offensive guard Christian Haynes and running Velus Jones Jr. Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Rams’ inactives are wide receiver Tutu Atwell, defensive back Derion Kendrick, running back Jarquez Hunter, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and defensive end Larrell Murchison. None of the Rams had an injury designation.