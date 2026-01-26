Stefon Diggs: Patriots took a chance on me, just wanted to make them proud

The last time that wide receiver Stefon Diggs played in a conference title game, he stayed on the field in his Bills uniform to watch the Chiefs celebrate in January 2021.

Diggs got to do the celebrating this time. He had five catches for 17 yards in Sunday’s 10-7 win over the Broncos, so it wasn’t the biggest individual day for the wideout but it was still an emotional one after he came back from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Texans last season.

“They was calling me washed,” Diggs said in an on-field interview with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “Saying I didn’t have it anymore. I just wanted to prove to myself I am who I say I am. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud. I’m thankful.”

Diggs also lost in the conference title game after getting Vikings there with the Minneapolis Miracle against the Saints in January 2018, but he’s never played in a Super Bowl. That will change in a couple of weeks when Diggs gets another chance to pay the Patriots back for rolling the dice on his recovery.