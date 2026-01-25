Seahawks take early 7-0 lead on Rams

Things could not have started any better for the home team . . . again.

Last week, it was Rashid Shaheed returning the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown on the Seahawks’ way to a 41-6 blowout of the 49ers. The Seahawks began the NFC Championship Game by forcing the Rams to go three-and-out.

Shaheed fair caught the punt at his own 19.

Three plays later, on third-and-5, Sam Darnold threw a 51-yard pass to Shaheed, who beat Darious Williams. Darnold then hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 16 yards.

Kenneth Walker put the Seahawks in the end zone with a 2-yard run. Walker scored three times last week.

Darnold is 2-of-3 for 67 yards, and Walker has four carries for 14 yards.