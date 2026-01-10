Devin Bush, Sam Webb pay fines for paying homage to Marshawn Lynch

Last Saturday night, Marshawn Lynch dropped a pair of curse words on the ManningCast. The next day, a pair of Browns players paid homage to Lynch’s classic touchdown plunge.

This Saturday, the financial penalties were announced.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush received a $10,000 fine for a flying crotch grab at the tail end of a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. Browns cornerback Sam Webb was fined $6,111 fine for the same move (albeit with less flair) to cap a 47-yard fumble return for a score.

They were the only Cleveland touchdowns in a 20-18 win over the Bengals.

Lynch famously broke out the move as the final flourish to the epic Beastquake run during a 2010 playoff win over the Saints. He later described the move as “grabbing my ding-ding sauce.” He was later fined multiple times for repeatedly doing it.