Bears activate CB Kyler Gordon

  
Published January 10, 2026 04:49 PM

The Bears have cornerback Kyler Gordon back on the roster for Saturday night’s playoff game against the Packers.

Gordon was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Gordon has been out with a groin injury since late November and only appeared in three games during the regular season because of injury issues. He had seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in those games.

The Bears did not activate tackle Braxton Jones, so he will remain on injured reserve through the weekend.

Tight end Nikola Kalinic and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin have been elevated from the practice squad for Saturday’s games.