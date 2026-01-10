Dolphins interviewed Klint Kubiak on Saturday

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager on Friday and the team moved forward with its head coaching search on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, they had an interview with Seahawks offensive Klint Kubiak for their vacancy. The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday.

Kubiak also interviewed with the Falcons on Saturday. The Ravens and Raiders have also met with him in recent days and Kubiak will have to complete any remaining

interviews before the end of the wild card round. Teams interested in speaking to Kubiak after that point will have to wait until the Seahawks are eliminated or the week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins have not held any other interviews at this point, but the Sullivan hiring should spur things along on the head coaching front.