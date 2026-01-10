 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins interviewed Klint Kubiak on Saturday

  
Published January 10, 2026 03:58 PM

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager on Friday and the team moved forward with its head coaching search on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, they had an interview with Seahawks offensive Klint Kubiak for their vacancy. The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday.

Kubiak also interviewed with the Falcons on Saturday. The Ravens and Raiders have also met with him in recent days and Kubiak will have to complete any remaining
interviews before the end of the wild card round. Teams interested in speaking to Kubiak after that point will have to wait until the Seahawks are eliminated or the week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins have not held any other interviews at this point, but the Sullivan hiring should spur things along on the head coaching front.