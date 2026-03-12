Commanders agree to terms with DE Charles Omenihu

Free agent defensive end Charles Omenihu agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Commanders on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $3 million in incentives.

Omenihu, 28, has spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs.

In 2025, he played all 17 games and tied his career-high with 28 tackles. Omenihu also contributed 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

He has only 12 starts in seven seasons and last started a game in 2024 but could start opponent Tim Settle with the Commanders.

Omenihu entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019 and also has spent time with the 49ers as well as the Chiefs.

In his career, Omenihu has totaled 129 tackles and 23 sacks.