Free agent offensive tackle Yosh Nijman retires

Yosh Nijman, an offensive tackle who officially became a free agent this week after playing the last two years for the Panthers, has announced his retirement.

“After seven incredible years in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to officially step away from the game of football,” Nijman wrote on social media.

The 30-year-old Nijman started four games last season and the Panthers were believed to want him back, and he would have had options elsewhere as well. But he says it’s time to move on.

“Football has given me so much, but I’m excited for the next chapter of life and the new ways God will use me moving forward. The lessons, memories, and relationships from this game will stay with me forever,” he wrote.

Nijman signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech in 2019 and stayed in Green Bay for five seasons before signing a two-year contract with the Panthers in 2024.