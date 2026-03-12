 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Free agent offensive tackle Yosh Nijman retires

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:18 AM

Yosh Nijman, an offensive tackle who officially became a free agent this week after playing the last two years for the Panthers, has announced his retirement.

“After seven incredible years in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to officially step away from the game of football,” Nijman wrote on social media.

The 30-year-old Nijman started four games last season and the Panthers were believed to want him back, and he would have had options elsewhere as well. But he says it’s time to move on.

“Football has given me so much, but I’m excited for the next chapter of life and the new ways God will use me moving forward. The lessons, memories, and relationships from this game will stay with me forever,” he wrote.

Nijman signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech in 2019 and stayed in Green Bay for five seasons before signing a two-year contract with the Panthers in 2024.