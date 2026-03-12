Maxx Crosby’s agent fires back at report Ravens were ready to give Maxx Crosby a market-level deal

As the Maxx Crosby trade misadventure continues to be at the top of the stack of NFL news, more and more angles are emerging. And, for the most part, Crosby’s camp has been quiet.

On Wednesday, one of his agents fired back at a report regarding the financial side of the failed transaction.

From Dianna Russini of The Athletic, on Twitter: “As part of the proposed trade for Maxx Crosby, the Ravens were also prepared to sign him to a revised contract that would have paid him near the top of the pass rusher market.”

Agent C.J. Laboy responded with two words: “Fake news.”

It’s unclear which part of the report is allegedly fake. Many expected an adjustment to Crosby’s deal, given that the Ravens would have inherited four years at $116 million, an average annual payout of $29 million. That’s well below the top of the market, which is currently at $46.5 million.

So what’s “near the top”? Is it $45 million? $44 million?

Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter recently signed a one-year extension with a new-money APY of $40.1 million, just ahead of the Myles Garrett deal ($40 million). Hunter’s one-year extension from a year ago put him at $35.6 million, just ahead of the new-money APY on Crosby’s deal from a year ago ($35.5 million).

None of it matters, since a trade didn’t happen. But it’s worth filing away, in the event that someone else makes a run at trading for Crosby, either in the short term or after his knee has fully recovered from January surgery to repair a meniscus tear.