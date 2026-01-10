Antonio Brown receives permission to travel despite pending attempted murder case

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has secured a minor victory in the pending attempted murder case against him.

Via NBCMiami.com, Brown has secured permission to travel to Tampa for professional reasons. He is otherwise confined to house arrest in Miami.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, calling Brown a flight risk. After the initial warrant for his arrest was issued last year, Brown left the country for Dubai. He was eventually apprehended there and returned to the United States.

The case arises from a shooting at a May 2025 celebrity boxing event. Brown admits he fired multiple shots, but he contends he was acting with the confines of Florida’s “stand your ground” law. He will seek dismissal of the charge on that basis.

For now, Brown will be permitted to leave Miami for Tampa. Per the paperwork filed in support of the request, Brown has “several scheduled business engagements with Energetic Exotic, Florida’s premier exotic and luxury car rental company” (product placement!) and “multiple prearranged music studio sessions.”

He’ll shed a GPS monitor for his trip to Tampa. It will be installed again after he returns to Miami.

Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers. His final season was 2021.