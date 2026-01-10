 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Brown receives permission to travel despite pending attempted murder case

  
Published January 10, 2026 06:05 PM

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has secured a minor victory in the pending attempted murder case against him.

Via NBCMiami.com, Brown has secured permission to travel to Tampa for professional reasons. He is otherwise confined to house arrest in Miami.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, calling Brown a flight risk. After the initial warrant for his arrest was issued last year, Brown left the country for Dubai. He was eventually apprehended there and returned to the United States.

The case arises from a shooting at a May 2025 celebrity boxing event. Brown admits he fired multiple shots, but he contends he was acting with the confines of Florida’s “stand your ground” law. He will seek dismissal of the charge on that basis.

For now, Brown will be permitted to leave Miami for Tampa. Per the paperwork filed in support of the request, Brown has “several scheduled business engagements with Energetic Exotic, Florida’s premier exotic and luxury car rental company” (product placement!) and “multiple prearranged music studio sessions.”

He’ll shed a GPS monitor for his trip to Tampa. It will be installed again after he returns to Miami.

Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers. His final season was 2021.