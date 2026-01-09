 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RT Lane Johnson is questionable after three limited practices

  
Published January 9, 2026 05:20 PM

The Eagles should see the return of right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) on Sunday.

He went through three limited practices this week in his return, and the Eagles list him as questionable.

Johnson hasn’t played since Nov. 16, when he sprained his right foot in a game against the Lions. The Lisfranc injury kept him out the final seven regular-season games.

The Eagles also list outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) as questionable.

Toth returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant, and Ojulari was a full participant all week.

Every other player is good to go, including linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).