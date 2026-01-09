RT Lane Johnson is questionable after three limited practices

The Eagles should see the return of right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) on Sunday.

He went through three limited practices this week in his return, and the Eagles list him as questionable.

Johnson hasn’t played since Nov. 16, when he sprained his right foot in a game against the Lions. The Lisfranc injury kept him out the final seven regular-season games.

The Eagles also list outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) as questionable.

Toth returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant, and Ojulari was a full participant all week.

Every other player is good to go, including linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).