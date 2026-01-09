Falcons complete interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Falcons have completed an interview with Ian Cunningham for their president of football position, the team announced Friday.

Cunningham has spent the past four seasons with the Bears as assistant General Manager. He previously was with the Eagles for five seasons, holding various roles such as director of college scouting (2017-18), assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and director of player personnel (2021).

Cunningham began his NFL front office career with the Ravens in 2008 as a player personnel assistant. After five seasons in that role, he served as a southeast area scout for two (2013-14) before taking on additional responsibility as the southeast/southwest area scout from 2015-16.

The Falcons also have interviewed Lions COO Mike Disner, Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for the job. Matt Ryan is the favorite to land the newly created position.