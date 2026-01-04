Kyle Shanahan: 49ers will “embrace” the hard way

With a win at home against the Seahawks on Saturday night, the 49ers would have finished the season as the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Now, they’ll be No. 5 if the Rams lose to the Cardinals — and No. 6 if the Rams win.

Either way, the 49ers have a much tougher path to the Super Bowl they’ll host than if they’d secured the bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

“We’re ready for it,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the 13-3 loss to Seattle. “I mean, yeah, it would have been nice to have two to have a home game here — or both home games — and get a bye, but it is what it is. I mean, this team’s been through a lot this year. Now we got to do it the hard way, and we’ll embrace the shit out of doing it the hard way and look forward to it.”

If the 49ers finish at No. 5, they’ll face the eventual NFC South champion (Tampa Bay or Carolina) next weekend. If the 49ers land at No. 6, they’ll face the Bears in Chicago (if they win on Sunday against the Lions or the Eagles lose to the Commanders) or the Eagles in Philly (if the Eagles win and the Bears lose).

Depending on how the other games go in the NFC wild-card round, a win by the 49ers in the opening phase of the playoffs could send them to Seattle for a rematch of the Week 18 game.