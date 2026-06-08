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Seahawks TE AJ Barner expects to be ready for camp after two offseason surgeries

  
Published June 8, 2026 10:51 AM

Seahawks tight end AJ Barner went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to the operating room to kick off his offseason.

Barner did not miss a game in 2025 and caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl, but was listed with hip, elbow, shoulder, knee, ankle and calf injuries at various points during Seattle’s run to the title. He didn’t specify which injuries led to the two surgeries he had earlier this year and said last week that he thinks all should be well in time for the start of training camp this summer.

“I’m going to feel much better, and I’m already feeling much better, and I think that’s where I’ll see strides,” Barner said, via the team’s website. “I’m feeling good, and I’m chomping at the bit trying to get back out there.”

Barner caught 52 passes during the regular season after posting 30 catches as a rookie and said that he expects “to be one of the best tight ends in the league” in his third NFL campaign. Full health will help that bid and it will help the Seahawks’ chances at another memorable season.