Brendan Sorsby wins injunction restoring his NCAA eligibility

There’s no cookin’ like home cookin’.

Texas Tech got a heaping helping of it on Monday, when a judge granted quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s request for a temporary injunction against the NCAA. The ruling restores his eligibility to play college football for the Red Raiders in 2026.

The NCAA had stripped Sorsby of his remaining eligibility due to multiple and rampant violations of the institution’s gambling policy. Sorsby admitted to the behavior, citing a gambling addiction. Sorsby had admitted to making bets on the Indiana football team and Indiana player props while he was on the team, but not playing.

The full ruling will be illuminating as to the legal reasoning for the decision. (We’ve mobilized to get it, and plan to read, digest, and explain it here.)

The NCAA undoubtedly will issue a statement with the usual whining about the patchwork of state laws that undermine the ability to create order, or whatever, from the chaos that the NCAA and its members created through a system that unreasonably denied players the ability to make money, for decade. And it will fuel the ongoing (and misguided, in my opinion) plea for a federal bailout of college sports via a license to violate antitrust laws that all other businesses must comply with.

The NCAA also will likely appeal. And the clock is still ticking; Sorsby has until June 22 to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft.