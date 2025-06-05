Anthony Richardson sidelined by shoulder injury

There’s been a development in the Colts’ quarterback competition.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Thursday that Anthony Richardson will not participate in OTAs this week or minicamp next week with a right shoulder injury.

Via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, Steichen noted that Richardson’s injury is to the same AC joint that he injured previously. While surgery is not anticipated at the moment, Steichen noted that the plan is for Richardson to return “at some point” in training camp. But there is no timeline.

With Richardson sidelined, Daniel Jones will be able to take more snaps for the rest of the offseason program and potentially in training camp. That could give him a leg up to supplant Richardson as QB1 to start the 2025 season.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson was able to start just four games due to injury in 2023. He started 11 last season between injury and a benching. But his poor performance — completing just 48 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions — led the Colts to bring in Jones for an open competition.