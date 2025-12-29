Josh Allen TD cuts Eagles lead to 13-6 in fourth quarter

The Bills offense has been mired in the muck for most of Sunday’s game, but they have moved within striking range of the Eagles with just over five minutes left to play.

Quarterback Josh Allen scored from the 2-yard line to cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-6. Michael Badgley’s extra point was blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, so it remains a seven-point game at Highmark Stadium.

Allen almost scored in the third quarter when he tried to scramble on a fourth-and-goal, but Eagles linebacker Zack Baun stopped him just short of the end zone. The defense has kept doing its part — the Eagles have one first down since halftime — and now the Bills offense will get another chance to at least send the game to overtime.

If they do, there will still be a path to the AFC East title. If not, it will belong to the Patriots.