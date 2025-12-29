 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen TD cuts Eagles lead to 13-6 in fourth quarter

  
Published December 28, 2025 07:12 PM

The Bills offense has been mired in the muck for most of Sunday’s game, but they have moved within striking range of the Eagles with just over five minutes left to play.

Quarterback Josh Allen scored from the 2-yard line to cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-6. Michael Badgley’s extra point was blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, so it remains a seven-point game at Highmark Stadium.

Allen almost scored in the third quarter when he tried to scramble on a fourth-and-goal, but Eagles linebacker Zack Baun stopped him just short of the end zone. The defense has kept doing its part — the Eagles have one first down since halftime — and now the Bills offense will get another chance to at least send the game to overtime.

If they do, there will still be a path to the AFC East title. If not, it will belong to the Patriots.