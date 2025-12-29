X-rays negative on Josh Allen’s foot

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be fine after he was spotted limping following Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

X-rays were negative on Allen’s foot, Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed.

McDermott described Allen as “sore,” but it doesn’t sound more serious than that.

Today’s loss to the Eagles eliminated the Bills from AFC East contention. Buffalo will be a wild card team, and McDermott might decide to rest Allen to get him ready for the playoffs. But Allen will be ready to go when the Bills need him.