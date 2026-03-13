 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_murraysigns_260313.jpg
Murray gets chance to reestablish himself with MIN

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_murraysigns_260313.jpg
Murray gets chance to reestablish himself with MIN

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham: Tua Tagovailoa is coming to compete

  
Published March 13, 2026 01:14 PM

The Falcons haven’t officially signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa yet, but they have a plan in mind for when he is formally added to the roster in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa will be joining Michael Penix Jr. on the depth chart and Penix is coming off of a torn ACL, which has joined his past performance in keeping the Falcons from naming him as the starter for the 2026 season. General Manager Ian Cunningham reiterated that on Friday when he told reporters that Tagovailoa is not resigned to any role as he starts his time with the team.

“For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in here to compete, like Michael knows he is coming in to compete, everybody quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “There are no starters right now.”

Cunningham said the Falcons spoke to Penix when they decided to pursue Tagovailoa because “you don’t want to blindside somebody,” but the team’s clear message that Penix won’t be handed the job made it inevitable that they’d be bringing in another starting option once they parted ways with Kirk Cousins. Now all that remains to be seen is which player winds up under center to start the 2026 season.