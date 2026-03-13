The Buccaneers had tagged the fake Emeka Egbuka account nearly 60 times

A strange story emerged out of nowhere earlier this week, when the Buccaneers posted a statement disavowing a blue-checked Emeka Egbuka Twitter account, after the account posed the question of whether CTE is real.

“The below account is neither owned nor operated by Emeka Egbuka. It is in no way affiliated with Emeka or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” the gold-checked Buccaneers Communications account posted on Twitter.

The account has since been suspended, but there’s an interesting footnote. Via Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the Buccaneers had previously tagged the account nearly 60 times.

Glasspiegel reports that the Buccaneers’ social-media team had simply been “duped” by the fake account.

The situation highlights one of the biggest problems with Twitter since Elon Musk purchased it. (The folks at Last Week Tonight took a deep dive into the post-Musk existence of the popular platform last month.) In an effort to generate revenue, blue checks are for sale. Which allows anyone to enhance the apparent authenticity of an account by paying the monthly fee.

The PFT account on Twitter somehow received a blue check under new ownership without paying for it.

The gold check is now the only way to be completely certain that an account is legitimate. That costs, as of this posting, $2,000 per year for a “basic” subscription and $10,000 per year for the “full access” level.

Of course, any criticism of Twitter on Twitter activates the bots and incels. Case in point — look at many of the responses to our tweet posting the original story about the manner in which the Buccaneers were duped by a fake Emeka Egbuka account.