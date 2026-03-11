 Skip navigation
Buccaneers issue statement regarding apparent Emeka Egbuka “CTE” tweet

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:11 PM

Here’s reason number 2,335,795 why the change in Twitter ownership has made the platform far less valuable.

A blue-checked account purporting to belong to Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka posted this on the app at 2:27 p.m. ET on Wednesday: “Is CTE even real?

The gold-checked Buccaneers Communications account reposted it exactly an hour later with this message: “The below account is neither owned nor operated by Emeka Egbuka. It is in no way affiliated with Emeka or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Complicating the situation is the fact that the account is followed by the gold-checked account of the NFL Players Association. It also has more than 7,500 followers.

It looks like Egbuka’s account. Especially since it carries the blue check that, under prior management, meant something. Nowadays, it’s nothing more than a source of confusion.