Guard or tackle? Tyler Smith says he’s comfortable with Cowboys’ plans for him

Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith has been a guard for most of his career, but he has at times played left tackle, including the final three games of last season. This year, there’s been no official announcement about where Smith will play, but he says he’s confident the team will have him in the right place.

Smith said he sought out head coach Brian Schottenheimer to talk about his future, and he was satisfied with Schottenheimer’s answers.

“We had great conversations about it,” Smith told DallasCowboys.com. “I have an understanding of what it is. That’s the most I can ask for is to just have that understanding early on. Obviously, I’ve got the utmost faith that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do what we’re going to do. Ultimately, I’ll be in the position I need to be in. I’m good with where we’re at.”

All indications are that Smith would prefer to play left guard, and that’s where the Cowboys prefer him to play, too — if Tyler Guyton is healthy enough to start at left tackle. But if Guyton, who has struggled to stay healthy so far in his NFL career, gets hurt again, it may be time for Smith to slide over to left tackle again.